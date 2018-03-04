Sophia Kah RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Ana Sophia Teixeira de Sousa was in the mood to party for fall. Veering away from occasionwear toward a more festive register, she channeled a Studio 54 vibe. For a night on the tiles, her gowns were rendered in green or pink liquid lamé, most striking with a graphic skirt pleated three different ways and a contrasting handmade lace bodice with bell sleeves, a shape recurrent in much of the collection with its late Seventies feel.

While much of the lineup moved away somewhat from de Sousa’s signature lace creations, offering travel-friendly, comfortable dresses that make a glamorous statement remained key, with special surface treatments used to render even the metallic fabrics crease-resistant. Her velvet loungewear-inspired robes, meanwhile, were nonchalantly bohemian in deep forest green or glam to the extreme in multicolored devoré.

Floral embroideries with motifs inspired by Japan were more redolent of the designer’s previous collections, but fit with the theme with their wide organza sleeves. For day — a growing category for Sophia Kah — there was a Sixties-inspired black tweed dress and matching coat with green and gold floral motifs.