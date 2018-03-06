Sybilla RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

“I had a fantasy of dressing head-to-toe in cashmere,” said designer Sybilla Sorondo, explaining her decision to return to the fashion industry to debut a new luxury cashmere label that will bring her vision to life.

For her debut effort, she worked with fine cashmere produced in Mongolia to create ultra-light, knitted versions of everyday wardrobe staples such as culottes, maxiskirts, suits and draped dresses.

Sorondo has also been working with a cashmere producer in north Argentina to develop a new luxury fiber — created from the fibers of llama hair — used here to produce cozy oversized sweaters and matching pants in a neutral palette of beiges and browns. “I told myself that if I were to come back, I wanted to be able to tell the stories behind the clothes,” added the designer.