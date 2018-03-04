Talbot Runhof RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof took the theme of traditional German garments — “tracht” is the vocabulary — and, well, ran with it. The stronger nods came at the start: a white eyelet blouse kicked off the show, cut like a cape in the back. This was paired with short, wide-leg trousers in a red floral jacquard, and gold boots — not so folksy.

Stiletto-heeled, the lacing served as a reference to traditional wear. Some pairs rose nearly up to the thighs; ankle-length versions were worn with thick wool socks.