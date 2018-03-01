Vanessa Bruno RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Vanessa Bruno had British actress Charlotte Rampling in mind when she crafted her fall lineup of dressy pants, suit jackets and dresses.

“She mixes English with Parisian, both boyish and romantic — solemn elegance,” noted Bruno, lifting a loose, double-breasted plaid coat in a rusty hue. It carried only one row of buttons, offering a streamlined take on a classic design.

Rust-colored corduroy trousers were high-waisted and wide-leg, more flattering without the pleats this season. Bruno accented silk dresses, loose, Seventies-style, in small Liberty patterns — black, white and yellow — with thin, mustard yellow piping as an accent.

Even the coziest piece was supremely refined: a luxuriously soft faux-fur coat in taupe, which hung like a bath robe.

New this season was an orange pleated skirt, three-quarter length skirt — in velvet.

Another velvet standout: a short, black dress with delicate, white ruffles running down the front and lining the cuffs.

The collection was refined and bohemian, understated and stylish — all very Vanessa Bruno.