Vanessa Seward RTW Fall 2018

Showing for the second time at the Argentina embassy in Paris, Vanessa Seward decided to let the venue — and her birth country — influence her collection by giving her glossy Parisian girls a gaucho kick. “It’s more of a Rudolph Valentino glam gaucho than a very Western thing,” she said backstage.

Ranch hands these women were not, but by borrowing sturdy details — a thick gaucho belt over a denim jacket and culottes; tasseled suede boots; a languid fringe trim on a black blouse and skirt; a blanket poncho with a silver bandana — Seward took some of the preciousness out of her look. An abundance of black and white gave the lineup an uptick in cool sophistication. It was all the better for it.