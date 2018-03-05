Véronique Leroy RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Véronique Leroy took over the Balzac Cinema — one of Paris’ last remaining indie movie houses, located just off the Champs-Élysées — to present her collection in a short film directed by Grégoire Dyer.

Featuring model Luca Adamik as a woman in motion in looks from the collection, the film moved between a white studio space and rural scenes — farm animals, say; two roads forking and fields — with the mind connecting the dots between the images and the clothes.

Focused on a natural palette of stone gray, blue and green, puffy volumes and speckled surfaces, the collection mixed urban, athletic and organic references. In the mix were sculptural puffer jackets with rounded volumes and contrast knit collars, signature knitted bodies and nylon joggers, fur-trimmed vests in quilted silk traced with floral embroideries and earthy knits with raw oversized contrast stitches.

While the concept proved a refreshing moment of escapism from the fashion week circuit, the clothes felt a bit jarring at times, with elements like the watery palette, white lace tights and neon yellow proving a little too distracting.