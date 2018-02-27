Victoria/Tomas RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins eschewed the grand halls of the Palais de Tokyo, instead seating guests in the hidden graffiti-decorated passageways of the venue. Dark and chilly, it was just the place to parade a fetching line-up of outerwear.

Velvet puffer jackets in solid colors — hot pink or bright turquoise were two options — carried an Eighties attitude, structured with rows of gathered seams. A long, loose hound’s tooth overcoat felt preppy with its upturned collar. The designers played with the rows of gathers on the sleeves of classic camel coats. An extra panel of fabric was attached to the place for a breast pocket, creating asymmetry on a distressed jean jacket — the grungiest look from a duo that has moved into more polished territory this season.

“The collection is quite eclectic, but it’s very wearable and cozy at the same time,” Berzins offered.

The couple also explored eveningwear, sending out silk dresses with loose necks, puffed sleeves and gathered hems.

They have a habit of finishing each other’s sentences, and tinkered over the measure of control on their silhouettes. Coupledom continues to serve as inspiration to the designers, who said they thought about the universe created by a couple. “The universe is love,” read the invitation to the show.