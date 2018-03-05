Winonah RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Power dressing with a contemporary twist was Winonah de Jong’s message for fall. The Netherlands-based designer put her signature strong shoulders and giant ruffles on a series of dresses and separates in fabrics like velvet, duchesse and all-over two-tone sequins.

Among the statement pieces was a Space Age dress in black, gold and burgundy jacquard with angular, armor-like ruffled shoulders, and a black jumpsuit with a bustier and graphic shoulder adornment. De Jong’s tuxedo dresses were equally assertive.

Sharp-shouldered crop tops looked up-to-date when worked in a burgundy check fabric or as sequined T-shirts. Further modernity was added with a knit sweatshirt dress painted to give it a metallic finish, while lounge wear-inspired pants and a loose top in red velvet had a louche yet casual charm.