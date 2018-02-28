Yeon RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

For the winter season, Paris and New York-based Yeon Park continues to offer a sober basis influenced by architecture, on par with other luxurious minimalists, while using textile as a decoration unto itself. It was as simple as the corset outlines which she piped on dresses or tops — a carry-over from the summer — or more often, in her fabric choices.

After Japan and Morocco, the Greek island of Corfu provided the crush of seashells and geological strata that triggered Park’s textural play of the fall season. The latter was hinted in corduroy or became a graphic stripe that curled around a skirt with asymmetric panels wrapped around the hips, as if some tectonic shift had upset a chic pencil skirt. A yellow-on-white velvet dévoré motif and a burgundy polyurethane-backed cotton lace were figurations of the former.

With a love for the female form evident in flattering cuts, the season read as witty cold-weather bodycon — ideal for the sub-zero temperatures in Paris. Freshest were a raw edged parka coat with rip-cord detailing, a long quilted coat in delicately checked gray suiting, felted jerseys in colorful motifs and a witty raglan sweater with knit appliqué corset boning.