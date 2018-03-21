Enhance RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Enhance

Main message: Masakazu Takeguchi doesn’t take many risks with his collections, but what he does, he does well. His rock-inspired suits, dresses and slim jeans have definite commercial value, even if many of them feel too simple for the runway. To add his own touch to basics, he decorated black suits with tonal embroidery, left raw hems on jackets, placed long zippers up the front of trousers, and cut dramatic slanted hems into skirts. Many looks were accessorized with scarves made of rosettes, which were also used to fashion a long denim skirt, a standout piece.

The result: A veteran of the Japanese fashion business who has worked on several brands, Takeguchi has proven he can make clothes. Now it would be nice to see him experiment a bit more.