G.V.G.V. RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: G.V.G.V.

Main message: The designer who goes by the name Mug showed a psychedelic offering of relaxed wide-leg pants, sweatshirts and track jackets together with more polished shifts and shirtdresses. All were turned out in a mix of groovy prints including checkerboards, wavy stripes, zigzags, Seventies florals and polka dots, punctuated with solid shades of burnt orange, wine red, olive, khaki and purple. Accessories included thigh-high boots, fanny packs and drawstring handbags. Despite the energy of the show, it was a disappointing use of the roller rink venue, with not a single pair of skates in sight.

The result: The collection was fun and cohesive, if not particularly risky, and despite the retro theme, casual styling brought it firmly into the present.