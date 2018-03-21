Galleries

Name: Heaven Tanudiredja

Main message: Indonesian designer Heaven Tanudiredja is known for his sculptural accessories, which have appeared on the runways of Christian Dior, Dries Van Noten, Iris van Herpen and Juun. J. In his first runway show in Tokyo he presented a series of lavishly embellished coats, dresses and sheer blouses in a variety of contrasting textures. He used a plastic-like material with all-over circular cut-outs to create long skirts and trapeze dresses, sent out sequined fishnet capes, and topped his delicate chiffon dresses with stiff cotton boleros.

The result: While the detailing, which included embroidery, rhinestones, feathers and sequins, was beautifully done, many of the more elaborate pieces went a bit too far, making them unrealistic for most consumers.