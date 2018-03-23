Mint Designs RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Name: Mint Designs

Main message: Held in Tokyo’s Fred Perry store and serving a dual purpose as the launch of the two brands’ latest collaboration, this show had models descending dramatically down three flights of stairs while wearing patent leather boots with stilettos so high they could barely walk. Impractical footwear aside, Hokuto Katsui and Nao Yagi’s collection consisted of loose, comfortable dresses, skirts, pullovers and blouses in mixed prints and solid shades of pale aqua, red, green, yellow, purple, camel and gray. A coat that looked like it had been turned inside out, with its puffy, newspaper print lining on the outside was a standout piece.

The result: The designers are adept at mixing colors, prints and textures, and at making easy-fitting pieces look chic and stylish. While not as playful as some of their past collections, it was a solid, cohesive offering.