Paradox Tokyo RTW Fall 2018

Name: Paradox Tokyo

Main message: Rie Tobita followed the trend of creating hard-edged streetwear with sporty influences, turning out voluminous puffer jackets closed with plastic buckles, graphic T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, nylon windbreakers and fleece sweatpants. While much of the collection was done in black, the darkness was punctuated by pops of bright orange, deep purple, royal blue, baby pink and a black-and-white graffiti print.

The result: While it may have reflected actual trends in street fashion, the collection had little originality and gave customers no real reason to buy the pieces from Paradox rather than one of the many other brands producing similar styles.