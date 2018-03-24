Soe RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Soe

Main message: This brand’s collections always incorporate a certain preppy element, and the designers’ fall offering was no exception. Soichiro Ito and Yuki Takagi imagined a new, modern collegiate style that reinterpreted classic coats, checked scarves, pleated skirts and crested sweaters. Their silhouettes were oversize, with shirts untucked and sleeves cut extra long. A print of a crowd at a sporting event, combined with a partial McDonald’s logo, appeared on a skirt, a pullover and the bottom of a long coat, adding a touch of subtle whimsy.

The result: The designers showed their expertise at reinventing classic pieces for the current market, incorporating influences from the past while making the overall result feel very now.