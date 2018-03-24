  View Gallery — 28   Photos



Name: Soe

Main message: This brand’s collections always incorporate a certain preppy element, and the designers’ fall offering was no exception. Soichiro Ito and Yuki Takagi imagined a new, modern collegiate style that reinterpreted classic coats, checked scarves, pleated skirts and crested sweaters. Their silhouettes were oversize, with shirts untucked and sleeves cut extra long. A print of a crowd at a sporting event, combined with a partial McDonald’s logo, appeared on a skirt, a pullover and the bottom of a long coat, adding a touch of subtle whimsy.

The result: The designers showed their expertise at reinventing classic pieces for the current market, incorporating influences from the past while making the overall result feel very now.

Soe RTW Fall 2018

28 Photos 

load comments