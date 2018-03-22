TTT_MSW RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

TTT_MSW

Main message: With his brand’s first runway show, 24-year-old designer Shota Tamada brought something that is often lacking from Tokyo fashion week: a youthful energy. Supported by Amazon Fashion’s At Tokyo program, the show re-created a car crash scene, complete with dead grass and leaves, a broken-down car and an artificial rainstorm in the center of the circular runway. Tamada said his theme for the season was “mafia,” and his motley crew of gang members emerged from the backseat of the car before walking the runway in a mix of cargo pants, faux fur coats, velour track jackets, suits, satin shirts and leather-like bomber jackets.

The result: Tamada’s collection lacked originality in terms of design and silhouettes, but employed an interesting use of color and, at times, texture.