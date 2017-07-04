Hyun Mi Nielsen Couture Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen’s second solo collection was a patchwork of elements she loves.

“It’s very eclectic,” the designer said backstage before her show, pointing to a mood board lined with images ranging from old folk costumes to Madonna. Nielsen nodded to the Scandinavia of her childhood, too.

Black-and-white photos and graphic details appeared on the board. “So that’s why I worked a lot with surface treatments, with different textures,” explained Nielsen. “I’m revisiting the ruffle, the bows.”

She referenced Fifties couture, with pointy busts and tiny waists, and the punk trend. “I always like if there’s something that’s quite contrasting in a collection,” she continued.

That goal was achieved, with a line mixing innocence and eroticism, daywear and occasionwear. Take the trench-like coat with oversized sleeves and ruffles spangling the back or the white tailored shirt paired with black oversized patent leather trousers.

Silhouettes were voluminous and linear, while fabrics spanned vintage denim to tulle and cotton jacquards. Nielsen displayed a deft sartorial hand, although the lack of cohesion in the collection’s styles diffused its effect.