Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Fall 2017

Christmas carols in July? Perhaps it was Jean Paul Gaultier’s attempt at mind over matter. As temperatures in Paris soared, the designer conjured a snowscape with a fall collection inspired by ski resorts.

While guests fanned themselves, models paraded in oversize sweaters, cropped down vests and velvet ski pants. The outfits bore witty names such as Santa Clothes, Anna Winter and Be Polaire, while the soundtrack veered from crystalline Björk tunes to that Mariah Carey song.

Gaultier admitted his theme was somewhat ironic, given the summer shows at his Paris headquarters are famously sweltering affairs. “We don’t have built-in air conditioning and we do suffer, because I’m on the seventh floor, so when we do fittings, people pass out,” he said backstage.

It must have made for some backstage catfight this season, as his collection spanned from lushly textured outerwear to diaphanous dresses inspired by saris — the designer’s reasoning being that it snows in India, too.

In the first camp, a sheared black rabbit fur jacket glistening with jet beads, a beaded cream Aran sweater lined with mink, or a quilted velvet coat with kimono sleeves. Among the exotic-flavored options were a red crepe dress with an asymmetric cowl, or a super chic shoulder-draped camel cashmere coat.

Gaultier likes to go literal with a theme, so there were photo prints with surface effects including white velvet flocking, ostrich feathers and pearls. Slightly subtler allusions included Swarovski ice crystals on a nude tulle top, or snowflake embroidery on a dégradé gray velvet skirt suit.

There were witty touches, too, like the bobble hats worn with many of the evening gowns, including a flowing orange jersey tunic with trompe-l’oeil cable knit embellishments — a perfect way to jumble the seasons.

