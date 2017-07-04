Stéphane Rolland Couture Fall 2017

Galleries

With supporters including Kenzo Takada and Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele cheering him on from the front row, Stéphane Rolland delivered a confident 10th-anniversary comeback show.

Presented on the stage of the amphitheater of the Opera Bastille, the procession of grand gowns was like a showcase of walking sculptures (think his signature corolla gowns and purist column dresses with gravity-defying orchid flourishes at the shoulder).

Bringing some warmth to the hallmark black-and-white lineup were the looks embellished with tribal references like a linear black totem dress with a cubic train and column of carved faces in gold silicon down one side, which was striking. The couturier also cut the profiles of faces into a white crepe fitted top paired with a “waterfall” skirt in glossy black fox, which had a Surrealist twist. Other looks jangled with gold jewelry, with the tribal theme climaxing in a capacious zebra dress covered in hand-painted stripes.

Centered on sculptural looks with artistic tendencies, the collection was fit for true divas. Cue a performance by mezzo-soprano Béatrice Uria-Monzon to wrap the show.

