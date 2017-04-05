A.L.C. RTW Fall 2017

Galleries

At the risk of defaulting to ye old flagrant fashion cliché, Andrea Lieberman’s fall collection was based on “classics with a twist.”

The lineup was populated with essentials, such as striped T-shirts with subtle details on the back, knits that laced up the back, tailored jackets, a floral dress with a cutout back, cropped, flared leather pants and tracksuits — a nod to her early days as a hip-hop stylist. “The goal was to take a lot of those elements and elevate them,” Lieberman said. To her point, a range of cool fur coats in interesting colors — teddy bear brown and dusty pink — took track pants with zip-front legs to a new level.