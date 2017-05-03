Fleur du Mal RTW Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Big things are happening for Fleur du Mal designer Jennifer Zuccarini. In 2016, Zuccarini was inducted to the CFDA, and for fall 2017, she’s launching Fleur du Mal’s first full ready-to-wear collection.

With four years of creating beautiful, lingerie-focused collections under her belt, Zuccarini knew the line was ready for the next step. “It all started with the silky suit,” Zuccarini explained. “After doing a lot of slipdresses and feminine pieces, I was craving to do tailoring.” The refined collection successfully embodies Fleur du Mal’s effortless sensuality with soft, silky and smart suiting pieces that can be layered over signature intimates, slipdresses and bodysuits. To add to the men’s wear look, Zuccarini successfully introduced Prince of Wales to the collection à la structured bodysuit with matching suit pant and a lace-trimmed slipdress. Standout pieces included outerwear silhouettes, such as a light pink, velvet bomber and trenchcoat, and a red silk bomber.