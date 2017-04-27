Michael Kors Collection Fur 2017

Galleries

Michael Kors showed an ample range of furs on his fall runway, many of them indulgent explosions of mink and fox, some in green and magenta, as well as a black silver fox cutout to expose the shoulders. He brought out the commercial addendum to his runway range on April 27, which included an array of sporty styles, such as a cropped shearling moto jacket; louche sable and mink pullovers that fell off the shoulder; a neat tailored corduroy mink officer’s coat, and a gigantic silver fox cape coat, and the piece de resistance: a chocolate sable bathrobe coat. Some interesting techniques included coating the fur in silver for a light metallic finish and piecing together long-hair and short-hair mink and fox into a 3-D intarsia.