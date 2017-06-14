Federico Curradi Men’s Spring 2018

The setting — Florence’s Museo Bardini, filled with time-worn artifacts and medieval and renaissance sculptures from the collection of 19th-century art dealer Stefano Bardini — could not have been better. Barefoot, toting battered sneakers hanging from ties, Federico Curradi’s bohemian protagonists blended with the site’s decor, their layered, flowing ensembles doused in the colors of the museum and the city beyond. (Think rust, green, stormy grays and blues echoing the tint of the museum’s walls.)
Takeaway items included superthin trenchcoats in silky shirting fabrics, pajama shirts, boxer shorts-inspired Bermuda pants and washed knits in painterly inky blots evoking a stormy Florentine sky.
A timeless, artistic mood pervaded, with white ties streaming from looks to give a youthful edge, and silhouettes coming artfully undone.
Cut from washed cottons, even the Tuscan designer’s suiting — simple and slightly boxy — was super unstructured and relaxed. But it was the artisanal details like the fraying at the necklines, patchwork trims and kimono ties that made the pieces feel one-of-a-kind.
