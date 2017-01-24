Haus of Yoshi x Bom.B With Gear3 Men’s Fall 2017

Galleries

Haus of Yoshi, Bom.B and Gear3 formed a triumvirate to bring South Korean men’s style to Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin.

Presenting 12 looks, Haus of Yoshi’s playful black-and-white printed shirts, batik jeans and leather jackets were juxtaposed to Bohyung Lee of Bom.B’s dark tailored pants and heavy wool coats with studded skulls, and Gear3’s sleek and sporty luxury leather bags. The three lines came together in a solid and fresh way.

“Berlin is such an international city that works as starting point for all kinds of artists and creatives, so the designers decided to come to show and collect feedback on how to better develop,” said Sangbeom Woo, manager at Idea Berlin, an agency that represents South Korean artists and other creative talent in Germany.

South Korean designers have been a fixture at the Berlin fairs such as Premium and Seek for the past seasons, and some brands, like Gear3, already sell in German shops like Voo Store.