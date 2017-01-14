To present their collaboration with Reebok, Cottweiler designers Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty transformed the basement of Florence’s Marino Marini into a spa, replete with a salt room and floatation chambers where models lay suspended on lilos.

“We were inspired by holistic approaches to sport after care,” said Cottrell. “Our garments have utilized manufacturing techniques and fabrics that have a therapeutic effect on the body.”

The futuristic 12-piece fall range included sportswear staples crafted from high-tech fabrics. There were translucent, fluid joggers and Windbreakers which contrasted with foamy designs with a more molded aspect — and introduced a sci-fi spirit.

The designer created monochromatic white and blue looks with subtle hints of light gray and pink.

A sneaker style, shown both in low and high-top versions, seamlessly blended with silhouettes.

“We were looking for a fashion company that embodies an athletic aesthetic in their design,” said Thomas Steinbrück, creative director for Reebok. “Cottweiler’s athletic designs align well with us. We have expertise that they don’t have. It’s a complete partnership — we bring our history, our heritage and we in return get input from streetwear. As a result, we see a new interpretation of Reebok’s product. We want to learn from Cottweiler, and integrate their inspirations into our design philosophy.”