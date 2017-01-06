Barbour International Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Barbour, the go-to outerwear brand for British royals, pop stars, city and country folk alike, showcased a variety of collections against a backdrop of Steve McQueen images and Triumph bikes for its Barbour International show, in a nod to the brand’s longstanding collaboration with the British motorcycle manufacturer.

Rugged and sporty wax jackets were inspired by a wax cotton motorcycle suit from 1936 — although they were more lightweight, cropped at the hip and came with flashes of corduroy. Quilted jackets and hooded parkas with pockets aplenty were also on display. Teamed with polos, crewneck sweaters and beanies in a palette of muted grays, blacks and khakis, these looks all had a youthful air.

Another jacket was hand-painted with the Scottish sculptor and poet Robert Montgomery’s poetry. Montgomery is known for his site-specific installations, and his poetry is commonly seen lit up in fields or at roadsides. A limited-edition, see-now buy-now collection, featuring both hand-painted and embroidered jackets, was available exclusively at Selfridges from Friday.