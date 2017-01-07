Ben Sherman Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Ben Sherman took its cue from the Swinging Sixties and the era’s fashion and music-minded modifications for fall, “so there was lots of military inspiration mixed with future sportswear,” said creative director Mark Williams, adding that he also looked to John Lennon and The Jam’s Paul Weller.

Williams gave the commercial collection a contemporary feel with looks ranging from a skinny suit with cropped trousers to a host of oversize parkas in British fabrics. Highlights included a lightweight, wax camouflage jacket that was paired with a brown turtleneck and tailored olive trousers.

Joining the roster of designers doing see-now buy-now, the label launched a capsule range available for purchase directly after Saturday’s show. The items will be sold in its London store, and on the company’s web site.

They include an army parka, a satin bomber, a military Harrington jacket, an army shirt, raw denim selvedge jeans and a gingham shirt. Prices range from 65 pounds, or $79, for a shirt to 499 pounds, or $613, for Made in England outerwear.