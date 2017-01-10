Berthold Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Raimund Berthold’s collection was filled with floaty and languid shapes that were meant to be layered. “It’s all about destruction and beauty, and being lighthearted at the same time,” he said. “It started off with lots of images of bandages. People being bandaged but in quite a beautiful way.”

The Austrian designer sent out a clean collection with lots of utilitarian looks. He put an elongated white wool coat and scarf over a shorter jacket, an oversize felted wool dress and trousers.

There was also knitwear made from a specially made, super-lightweight, stretchy technical yarn. He used the yarn to make a long and fluid ribbed sweater that was worn over a white oversize top and wide-leg cream trousers.

The designer also worked with mohair, which was brushed down for a softer feel on a long cardigan-style coat and a high-neck sweater in a bruise red, which he paired with roomy black pants.