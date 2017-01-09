Blood Brother Men's Fall 2017

Blood Brother designers Nicholas Biela and James Waller referenced the heritage of London’s River Thames alongside 18th- and 19th-century mudlarks, or young riverside scavengers, ferrymen and merchants for their fall line. “We looked at the river and at various different threads,” said Biela. “We were also inspired by some of the cartography of the mapping of the main vein of London.”

The London streetwear label sent out a cool, casual lineup comprised of tailored separates, outerwear and sportswear pieces in rich textures.

A print reference of the Battersea Power Station was translated onto the back of a black suit jacket in the form of a graphic linear print, worn with a baseball hat. Trousers once donned by ferry men were redone in chunky corduroy with an oversized silhouette, and paired with a navy velvet shirt.

The duo also experimented with embroidery to explore the map idea, which came through in a long black coat with textured embellishment. Elsewhere, a black funnel-neck knitwear piece with intarsia logos on the sleeves was worn under a black shearling vest and orange trousers.

The range was done in black, navy, white and punched up with orange and pink.