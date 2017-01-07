Casely-Hayford Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

It was collection that looked backward – and to the future.

Casely-Hayford, designed by father-and-son team Joe and Charlie Casely-Hayford, showed a full women’s collection alongside men’s for the first time, with both inspired by the Casely-Hayford archives from the past 30 years.

Charlie called the collection “a dialogue between father and son, two generations” involving bespoke fabrics and handmade details. That translated into a collection that was rich but often fussy, with too much detail.

Silhouettes were boxy and edgy, as in a wide, check suit jacket worn with cropped, striped trousers. Jackets and coats were adorned with fringing, which sprouted from big polka dots on the backs of coats, or cascaded down the front of a jacket, like a shaggy beard.

Among the standouts were long, knitted cardigan coats – both for men and women.

For women, there were wide-legged trousers with a 3-D fabric stripe down the side, or a thick cuff at the bottom, while a pair of snazzy mustard ones were cropped high on the calf.

Casely-Hayford is also building up its bespoke business, with most of the runway pieces also made-to-order.