Chester Barrie Men's Fall 2017

Staged against the Thirties-style backdrop of the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse near The Strand, Chester Barrie’s collection had a good splash of old English charm. Pure silk knit ties in different colors were worn with a variety of checked suits — the idea being that nothing should match too perfectly.

Overcoats were a key focus: A luxuriously soft alpaca and cashmere coat was paired with a double-breasted blazer and ruby-red turtleneck, while a double-faced cashmere bouclé overcoat in windowpane check made a case for durability.

A pale blue glen plaid suit, meanwhile, cried for center stage. “It’s a lovely shade of blue and such a strong suit that I thought I would tone it down with a chambray shirt and a knit tie,” said Chris Modoo, buying and creative manager.

Chester Barrie is also the first Savile Row house to release a see-now-buy-now collection. “In all honesty, I can just see this growing and growing and growing,” Modoo said. “I think everyone sees see-now-buy-now being for these huge, mammoth international fast-fashion companies. But it’s actually quite the opposite. We’re doing it for the customers.”

Eveningwear included a double-breasted tartan jacket with turned-back cuffs and peak lapels as well as velvet dinner suits with large, silk shawl collars and oversize bow ties — an homage to Fifties Hollywood.