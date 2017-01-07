Galleries

Collection

The Sixties and Seventies — eras of protest and social upheaval — struck a chord with Daniel Fletcher, who often uses his fashions to speak his mind.

“Two-thousand sixteen was such a turbulent year in politics. We took this step back towards the right wing and xenophobia. And as someone who represents the younger generation, I wanted to start with something that says ‘We’re not prepared to bow down or be ignored and accept this,'” he said, noting the Seventies “was another time when there was political turmoil, where people were unhappy. I feel like we are in a similar position now.”

Thrift-shop colors mingled with more tailored elements, as the designer sought for his fall range to be “a bit smarter and more mature.” Indeed, the designer went from staging a flash mob on the streets to officially making his debut on the London Collections: Men’s calendar.

Known for his silk pajama dressing, Fletcher went for a hand-drawn check pattern in lieu of stripes. Patchworking details were also key for the designer. “It’s about putting things back together,” he said. “So they are patching up like patching our wounds after 2016.”

Highlights include a soft leather patchwork jacket done in an autumnal palette of tan, brown, navy and orange and worn with jogging pants. Elsewhere, he pinned at tab embellishments on the fronts of coats inspired by Seventies Olympians.