Working with a rich, almost retro palette of maroon, arsenic green, chocolate, taupe, black and scarlet, John Lawrence Sullivan designer Arashi Yanagawa looked to the cultural landscape of Europe — Germany in particular — for fall. He offered a collection of strong tailoring options with moody Weimar silhouettes as seen in broad lapels and wide shoulders in jackets and coats, and in dramatic, ultrawide-leg trousers, which sometimes seemed a little overcooked.

Yanagawa cited the work of artist Nancy Grossman, known for her leather sculptures of heads that resemble gimp masks, as the inspiration for zip placement. This was seen in the oxblood nylon bomber that came with a yellow turtleneck sweater and mustard velour pants as well as in the parallel zips running down a bottle green sweater, or down the front of black leather pants.

There was a fetishistic vein running throughout, highlighted by the great leather overcoats that came in burgundy, black, taupe and gray, while motorcycle culture was referenced in leather biker outfits in silver or yellow.

Prince of Wales checks added a touch of gentility in browns or classic black and white, crafted into well-cut blazers and coats.