Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2017

The new Kent & Curwen made its debut in September with a collection that sold exclusively with Mr Porter. Now David Beckham, whose company part owns the brand, and creative director Daniel Kearns have come back to the table with a major collection filled with more vintage-inspired pieces at contemporary price points.

For fall, the two men mined the brand’s sporty archive, rammed with cricket sweaters, rugby shirts, regatta stripes galore, and tailored sportswear with the quintessential British wrinkle and slouch.

Last season’s statement coat has given way to an even greater topper – an army green military style made from the same heavy wool used by the British Army during World War One. There were also unlined, taped duffle coats and single and double-breasted frock coats, the underside of their lapels lined with striped silk tie fabrics.

Kearns built upon his original wardrobe propositions, adding varsity jackets paved with K&C brand patches, and a lineup of faded pastel rugby shirts with the brand’s signature Tudor rose emblem. There were lightweight cricket and ski sweaters, and a host of long striped woolen scarves inspired by British university clubs.

Beckham and Kearns have a very clear idea about what they want this brand to be: A handsome, contemporary twist on vintage clothing at a democratic price point. Kearns said part of the idea is to redo those incredible market finds that look good on the hanger, but never fit right.

“We want to keep it real,” said Kearns.