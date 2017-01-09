Kiko Kostadinov Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Kiko Kostadinov continued to examine the modern uniform, and for fall he aimed to create a class-less society with a range that had a minimalist, utilitarian vibe. From a chemical worker’s suit to a waist bag worn by a Japanese chemist, he mined various forms of industrial workwear for the collection that was done in dark hues of black, blue, gray and maroon.

The Bulgarian-born, London-based designer sent a clean and simple message in the form of a conceptual, pared-back offering that was filled with unfussy shirts, coats, jackets and trousers. He layered an elongated T-shirt over a long-sleeve top and roomy trousers, while collars and coat panels on outerwear were asymmetric. He experimented with knitwear in the form of a roll-neck sweater with hand-stitched intarsia sleeve details.

The lineup felt clinical, however, apart from subtle details such as little cargo pockets or geometric trinket details in the form of measuring tools such as rulers, which hung from the clothes.