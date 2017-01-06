Liam Hodges Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Liam Hodges cast a post-apocalyptic and dystopian world for fall.

“It’s this idea of chaos — and a big party — at a time when it’s supposed to be a celebration — and everything goes wrong,” Hodges said.

The results were a cool, sporty mash-up of workwear pieces with military references. The NewGen designer looked to a verse from the performance poet Hector Aponysus for his show: “Looking for a vocation in the decline of civilization.” The designer said it “sums up the state that we find ourselves in.”

There were military references in a series of digitized camouflage prints that appeared throughout the lineup as patches on down coats, jackets or trousers, all done in a forest, olive and green palette. The camo print was also used on Levi’s 501 jeans and trucker jackets. He collaborated with British hatmaker Christys’ and fused a bucket silhouette with a bowler style — influenced by the droogs in Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange.”

Camo came in a variety of forms, with standouts including a long overcoat and matching skinny trousers paired with a black T-shirt and beanie. The designer also showed off a white and camo puffer jacket paired with camp three-quarter-length trousers.