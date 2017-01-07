Lou Dalton goes from strength to strength, and for fall she delivered a lineup of denim and knitwear that was tight, polished and handsome.

She swapped her usual runway show for a presentation in a vast space at the new St. James’s Market, near Piccadilly Circus. Models sat in clusters along a wall, a gang of stylish ne’er-do-wells whiling away the time, looking natty in indigo or white tailored denim.

Dalton dressed her men in indigo duster coats with dropped shoulders, lightly padded jackets and wide-legged chinos with contrast stripes down the leg. The practically minded designer said all the tailored denim was swapable: Everything that came in indigo also came in white, and vice versa.

She broke up the solids with statement knits, made by John Smedley. There were two-tone sweaters and scarves done in chunky wool bouclé, and other cozy numbers with bobble details, in orange or navy.

Other knits were light as air, and digitally printed with stripes or colorful, hand-painted works by the artist John Booth. Booth’s designs — abstract images of Dalton’s native Shropshire landscape done in primary colors — also came hand-painted onto denim jackets, chinos and Converse sneakers.

Dalton said she was going for something “light, fresh, lively and thoughtful. I always have one bloke in mind, and wanted to create a cool uniform for him,” she said. Lucky bloke.