Galleries

Collection

For the past year, Nick Ashley, creative director of Private White V.C., has been living vegan, and ensuring the sheep that his wife rears in his native Wales are handled with care.

“We’re currently using Wensleydale, which is a very soft but hardy wool,” he said, noting the shaggy, long-haired sheep are only used for their coats. “We don’t use them for meat.”

The fall collection is made in Britain and hinges on luxe classics for men and women such as a hound’s tooth check suit, straight-legged wool trousers in mottled neutrals and cashmere topcoats belted with blue and sunshine yellow climbing cord.

“For the first time I’ve also popped in a little bit of color,” said Ashley. “I’m embracing color, but it’s removable. It’s not permanent. It’s in the knitwear and the accessories,” he added, pointing to a rust jumper and an egg yolk yellow scarf.

It appears Ashley is making pieces meant to last a lifetime. “The one thing I haven’t done with this collection is put any fashion into it,” he said, declaring, “It’s a fashion-free environment.”