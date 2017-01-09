Galleries

The clashing colors, patterns and textures of Antoni Gaudi’s Park Güell in Barcelona resonated with Sibling designers Cozette McCreery and Sid Bryan, who spent time in the city last summer. “It’s so over the top that it’s almost vulgar,” said McCreery, adding that images of the park’s myriad tiles covered the mood board for fall, along with pictures of Princess Diana, “East Enders” actress Barbara Windsor, London Pearly Kings and Queens, and Jamaican music producer Lee Scratch Perry.

All of this translated into an accomplished collection that expanded upon the brand’s knitwear DNA, with some great tailored pieces made, for the first time, in a jacquard developed by the designers in patterns derived from blown-up photos of the Güell’s tiles.

Showing men’s and women’s collections in a mash-up of periods and cultures, the highlights of the men’s lineup included a pair of snazzy navy lurex bike pants teamed with a quilted bomber in a jacquard of sinuous pink and white squiggles worn over beefy bare pectorals. And a blue coat with black zebra stripes was an example of Sibling’s nascent tailoring proficiency.

The women’s wear was just as fun. Knitted ruffled collars and frills pointed to a girly femininity, while nipped jackets and skirts of Edwardian proportions spoke of a more serious style, offset by the playful lurex knits and loudly patterned jacquards.