  View Gallery — 42   Photos


While a plethora of colors and prints — from psychedelic patterns to rave-inspired colorblocking — stood out in Topman Design’s lineup, those exuberant elements were tempered with hardy men’s wear fabrics, infusing the collection with a muted, almost melancholic air.

With touchstones that spanned British travelers to rugged dockworkers and Nineties ravers, there was a mismatched, piled-on feel to the looks. The silhouettes were ultra-slouchy: roomy, track-pant-style bottoms came in heavy gray, pin-stripe wool, and were worn with high-tech sneakers and glittery knit sweaters, while there were oversize wool coats in a blown-up, black and pink check.

A sense of punkish rebellion wove its way into the mix, too, with mohair sweaters embellished with scores of silver rings, while quilted track pant and bomber jacket combos — in searing shades of orange and pink — brought to mind up-all-night clubbers. But the models’ lank, greasy hair and tough demeanor kept the look edgy rather than upbeat.

Topman Design Men’s Fall 2017

42 Photos 

Though the mix of references sometimes felt a bit helter-skelter, this collection brimmed with an infectiously youthful, experimental attitude.

load comments