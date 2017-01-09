Galleries

Collection

For his fall effort for Tourne de Transmission, creative director Graeme Gaughan asked himself how his teenage self would have responded to the current political climate. Moodily, it seems.

Gaughan passed his teenage years in the Nineties, so there were plenty of grunge references like the red plaid shirt worn with a felt hat, a logo T-shirt printed with Nowhere (the collection’s name), and Gaughan’s signature cropped, curve-legged trousers, a cut inspired by his days as a skater boy.

It was a fairly somber palette of black, gray, white, with flashes of maroon and yellow to alleviate the mood. The tone-on-tone patched jean jacket style seen last season was back, this time in white, worn over a gray knit and baggy pants, while technical sports details were seen in the shiny plastic zips that featured on pieces like a subtly camo-printed hooded anorak. One all-white look in transparent nylon had a dramatic sci-fi Hazmat look. It didn’t quite hit the mark in what was otherwise a wearable, if unchallenging, collection.