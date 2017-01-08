What We Wear Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Celebrity

Collection

For the debut of his label, What We Wear, Tinie Tempah looked to the British capital and youth culture for inspiration. The 28-year-old musician staged a runway show where models walked as an orchestra played classical tunes.

“I’m here to try and introduce something that is here to stay and is long-lasting,” said Tempah. “And that doesn’t just appeal to men but it can also appeal to women. I don’t see why it can’t be for everybody.”

He describes his wearer as an everyday modern man and said the aesthetic of the label takes its cue from his own style. “It is a mix of the two,” said Tempah. “I definitely dress in young streetwear kind of way – very high-end though. Now, I just want to wear my own stuff. My personal tastes go from vintage or high-street to expensive elaborate one-off pieces. But for me, the things I always cherish are the most simplistic things that last the longest and don’t necessarily have to be the most expensive.”