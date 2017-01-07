Xander Zhou Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

For fall 2017, Chinese designer Xander Zhou looked first to the traditional tailoring worn by bankers the world over – blazer, vest, shirt, tie and trousers – and threw in nods to Chairman Mao-style workwear, traditional kimonos, military uniforms, Japanese porn, lab coats and kung fu for a collection that put a fresh futuristic spin on mundane uniform dressing.

The neo-Wall Street looks that opened the show involved cropped shirts worn under even shorter sweater vests and ties (yes, abs on display). A silver trench coat was a fun addition to a black suit, while the layering experiments continued with a nice black leather car coat worn over a striped shirt and cropped vest.

He used Japanese denim treated with bleach for a lived-in look in a big boxy overcoat and an interesting pair of high-waist trousers that were worn with a bare chest but would look great worn with a fine cashmere knit on the street.

Some kimono coats in stiff leather didn’t quite hit the mark but Zhou’s shearling pieces, like a cropped jacket with outsized flight collar, was more bankable.