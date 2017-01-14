Andrea Pompilio Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

A melting pot of references rubbed shoulders here, and that was exactly the point in this quirky ode to freedom of expression. By way of example, Andrea Pompilio invited androgynous Milan-based influencer Ana Gimeno Brugada to style herself for the collection’s look book. Among her chosen silhouettes were a geek-chic cream cashmere crew neck with oversized, Safari-inspired criss-cross lacing; a rustic tweed blazer draped over the shoulders, and supersoft honey-tone cords rolled up to show off wool socks and chunky boat shoe-inspired moccasins with colored Murano-glass threaded on the shoelaces. A Basco Roma beret finished off the look.

“For me, it’s a symbol of revolutionary freedom,” said the designer.

Contemporary spins on sartorial classics included a hybrid Italian double-breasted blazer revisited in a burgundy lumberjack check with leather buttons and suede patches inspired by the classic English hunting jacket. Outerwear ran the gamut from an aviator bomber in a stripy wool lifted from a Mexican poncho to an oversized cardigan parka in sync with the season’s cocooning trend.