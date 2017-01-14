Antonio Marras Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Fashion can sometimes — albeit rarely — be an art form. It also can be a powerful tool of self-expression, a way to communicate feelings, impressions and states of mind. And when fashion meets with dance, theater and literature, it can display an explosion of creativity.

That is what happened at the Triennale Museum in Milan, where Antonio Marras presented his Antonio Marras and I’m Isola Marras men’s collections, as well as both brands’ women’s pre-fall lineups, inside his personal art exhibition, which debuted last October.

The exhibit’s installation took on a new energy through the presence of actors, models and dancers representing the different stages and emotions of human life, from birth to school, love and madness.

It was emotional — and beautiful. The focus may have been more on attitudes and feelings, but Marras’ designs weren’t overshadowed, standing out because of their craftsmanship. Embroideries, appliqués, patchwork and intarsia gave a unique touch to everything, from the military green sweaters and floral bomber jackets to the printed parkas with fur details and the shearling outerwear with fringes. There were also military-inspired uniforms worked in floral patterns. Their tongue-in-cheek attitude was just the right touch of irony needed in these worrisome times.