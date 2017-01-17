Boglioli Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Boglioli’s Milanese roots were top of mind for creative director Davide Marello, who said a macro birdseye pattern on a jacket had “an almost atmospheric touch, similar to drops of fog sprinkled on the fabric,” in a similar vein with artist and photographer Saul Leiter’s evocative images.

Marello continued to experiment with treatments, adding a frosted effect to knitwear made with cashmere and silk garment-dyed. On a suit, the texture is unique on a green and black wool boucle check that looks scratched. Maxi Prince of Wales, Vichy and check double are needle-punched or carded. A flannel shirt has a denim effect and silk lapels stand out on a wool flannel tuxedo.

The designs have a lived-in look, with deconstructed single-breasted jackets and flowing coats. “The silhouettes allow the wearer to feel confident yet comfortable, almost in a cocoon,” said Marello. Slim pants with double pleats have a subtle, hidden elastic band, feeling like jogging pants, he said.

The K Jacket, the staple blazer for the brand, is available in subtle tartans, melange and patterned flannel.

“The intention is to open the brand to the markets beyond Italy, taking into consideration the different seasons and weather conditions, with lighter and more global fabrics and designs,” said new chief executive officer Andrea Perrone, who succeeded Giovanni Mannucci in October. Boglioli is controlled by private equity fund Wise Sgr.

The company’s focus is on the U.S., where a store in Miami just opened at Brickell City Centre, following the opening of a boutique in New York at the end of July last year.