Brooks Brothers Men's Fall 2017

Will he? Won’t he? Will Brooks Brothers be President-elect Donald Trump’s tailor of choice for Friday’s inauguration? The brand, which turns 200 next year, is keeping mum, although it’s dressed most of America’s presidents on Inauguration Day, from Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama. Who knows? Maybe The Donald will go head-to-toe in L.L. Bean or his other favorite men’s label, Brioni.

Inauguration or not, Brooks Brothers has certainly been busy for fall, with the launch of beefed up collections and new footwear for Golden Fleece. The 10 styles — and 40 variations — feature tassel loafers and sturdy cordovan leather brogues, all with a Goodyear flex construction and some with removable inserts for extra cushioning.

The clothing collections were filled with practical tweaks on the classics: featherlight merino sweaters and flannel jersey trousers that can be tossed in the washing machine; seamless knitwear; lighterweight peacoats, and lightweight, unconstructed tweed jackets.

Knits ranged from cabled and chunky pullovers to Fair Isle vests to Icelandic patterned numbers, while suit fabrics came in tartan weaves, windowpane check and Donegal tweed. Outerwear was about practicality — and whimsy: Sealed seams and detachable linings for fabric coats or nylon trenches and a stunner of a camel hair coat dyed cobalt blue.