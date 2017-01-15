Caruso Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Caruso designer Sergio Colantuoni said he conceived the collection around three key “attitudes” to cater to his ideal customer, the Good Italian.

Keeping the “Fefé model from Naples” in mind, one part of the collection hinged on Gobigold, the extra-fine camelhair fabric made by Loro Piana exclusively for Caruso, as well as alpaca. Case in point, the softest safari coat in a camel color. Also new was the knitwear in Gobigold, with its unique texture.

A second look pivoted around “Jean Baptiste from Paris,” with the functional “Field Jacket” in wool with roomy pockets, in colors ranging from coal black and stone grey to midnight blue.

With its bright red pieces, “Charles from London” struck a different note. Colantuoni pointed to prints reminiscent of 18th century France and the era of Napoleon III. He worked with the idea of a united Europe in mind. “We must be proactive, we may not have oil, but we have creativity, culture and the arts,” he said. Another unique design: a stenciled wasp in Lurex threads lit up the lining of a dark jacket.

While new technical and nylon windproof elements added a sporty touch, Caruso also indulged in pure luxury-for-leisure, as in a blue robe embellished with small palm trees with Lurex threads.