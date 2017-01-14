Galleries

Collection

Maximalism is at the core of the Christian Pellizzari brand but this season the best things came when the designer kept everything simple. Cargo pants, utility shirts with applied pockets and narrow coats were infused with a laid-back elegance injected with military references. These options looked more interesting and modern than the jacquard tuxedos in leopard and floral patterns, as well as the shiny shirts with tropical scenes.

This hyper-decorative approach continued in the women’s pre-fall lineup, which was based on Hollywood Regency, the glamorous and baroque interior decoration style that boomed in Los Angeles in the Thirties. Tapestry motifs, brocades and bling-bling embellishments were mixed and matched on dresses inspired by the classic Old Hollywood look, which became a tad too overwhelming.