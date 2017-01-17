Dondup Men's Fall 2017

Galleries

Dondup introduced a formal suit for fall, modern yet with a vaguely Sixties attitude, winking at Steve McQueen and David Bowie. For example, a dark camel, single-breasted wool suit was paired with the brand’s new velvet sneakers in bright yellow. Velvet was also used in coats and biker jackets.

However, creative director Manuela Mariotti did not turn her back to the brand’s core denim component. Case in point: A light denim jacket, garment dyed and with military inspired quilting.

Mariotti spun raw-edge shearling with sartorial finishings into a bomber or a parka. Different tartan patterns were juxtaposed for a cozy effect.

Braids embellished chunky knits and artistic imperfections added an edge to the maxi pullovers.

The brand is clearly evolving in this latest phase of its history. In September, Matteo Marzotto, one of the former owners and former chairman of Valentino, who helped relaunch the Vionnet brand, acquired a stake in Dondup, taking on the role of president and revealing plans to further develop the brand.

L Catterton, formed from the merger of Catterton and L Capital, is Dondup’s majority shareholder.

The brand was founded in 1999 by Mariotti and Massimo Berloni, honorary president.